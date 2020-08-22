Cyber Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police has arrested a 27-year-old man from Aurangabad, Maharashtra, for harassing actor Sonakshi Sinha on social media. The actor had filed a complaint against the man who posted abusive comments on her social media account and the Mumbai Police came into action to nab the culprit. Sonakshi informed the same by posting a video on Instagram in which she also urged her fans to not stay silent against online harassment. Also Read - Sonakshi Sinha Takes a Cheeky Dig at Kangana Ranaut-Rangoli Chandel For Starting Nepotism Debate

The actor has launched a campaign titled AbBas against online harassment and trolling after she received a lot of hate messages and abuses on social media following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in which nepotism in the industry was seen as something that dragged the late actor to depression, eventually causing his death.

The actor said, “Online world was meant to be a safe space, but it is not. But I will not be silent anymore. I am not going to tolerate abuse and neither should you. Let’s together put a full stop to online harassment. I have filed a complaint against such abuses and today one person has been arrested with the help of Cyber Crime Branch and Mumbai Police. I want to thank them. Online harassment is a crime. Your freedom of speech does not give you the freedom to abuse.”

Sonakshi also teamed up with special IGP of the Maharashtra Police and other cyber experts under her initiative ‘Full Stop To Cyber Bullying.’