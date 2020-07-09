Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was recently questioned by the Mumbai Police in Sushant Singh Rajput‘s suicide case. The Padmaavat director was one of the biggies from the film industry who were named in the petition filed in a Bihar court for allegedly abetting the late actor’s suicide. Now, in a statement to news agency ANI, a police official revealed what Bhansali told the police. Abhishek Trimukhe, DCP (Zone IX), Mumbai Police said, “Sanjay Leela Bhansali was planning to take Sushant in four of his films. But due to the unavailability of dates, the films had other actors. No CCTVs installed in Sushant’s house. Forensic reports are awaited.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara Title Song Teaser Will Give You Goosebumps, Song by AR Rahman to Drop Tomorrow

Trumukhe added that the investigation in the matter is still on and other people are being interrogated. He said that Twitter nodal has also been questioned about the tweets that surfaced on the social media platform but were later deemed fake by many news organisations. "Mumbai Police is investigating into all important details about this case. Mumbai Police is awaiting a response from nodal of Twitter, about the alleged tweets circulated on social media from SSR handle," he said.

Bhansali had reportedly approached Sushant for four films including Padmaavat but the actor could not work in any of those due to date issues. It is believed that he had been busy working on Shekhar Kapur's Paani, backed by YRF when Bhansali reached out to him.

Meanwhile, the petition against Bhansali, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Sajid Nadiadwala among others has been dismissed by the Chief Magistrate in Muzaffarpur. Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14 after hanging himself to the ceiling fan of his apartment at Bandra’s Mont Blanc building. He was 34 years old.