The Mumbai Police have questioned the rapper Badshah over fake followers case and the rapper has said that he Rs 72 lakh for additional views on one of his music videos, in a bid to break a viewership record. He has been questioned in connection with a racket that sells fake followers and views to social media influencers. However, Badshah has denied any such claims.

Mumbai Police officials claimed that during the interrogation, Badshah confessed that he had purchased around Rs 7.2 crore views for RRs 72 lakh, to set a world record for most YouTube views in the first 24 hours. He had also claimed that the music video 'Pagal Hai' had been 75 million times on the first day of its release, beating records set by Taylor Swift and the Korean boy band BTS. However, the claim was rejected by Google.

Nandkumar Thakur, deputy commissioner of police, told Mumbai Mirror, "The singer confessed that he wanted to set a world record for the most number of viewers in 24 hours on YouTube. That is why he paid Rs 72 lakh to this company."

Another official said, “Apart from Pagal Hai, we are also scrutinising his other songs posted on social media.”

“Following the summons, I have spoken to the Mumbai Police. I have aided the officials in their investigation by cooperating and carrying out the due diligence on my part. I’ve categorically denied all the allegations levelled against me and made it clear that I was never involved in such practices, nor do I condone them,” he said in a statement. “The investigation procedure is being executed in accordance with the law and I have complete faith in the authorities, who are handling this matter. I’d like to thank all those who have conveyed their concern to me. It means a lot to me”, Badshah Denied the allegations.