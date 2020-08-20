Even after the Supreme Court‘s decision in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, the public discourse in the matter doesn’t seem to be ending anytime soon. In the latest update, Maharashtra Transport Minister Anil Parab has now said that the Mumbai Police is going to conduct a parallel probe in the case. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Questions Aamir Khan And Anushka Sharma's Silence in Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case

As reported by news agency PTI, Parab told the reporters on Wednesday that “Mumbai Police will continue its investigation into the death.” He made the statement citing the FIR filed by SSR’s father in Patna. He said that the case that the SC has asked the CBI to take over is ‘abetment to suicide’ against Rhea Chakraborty while the actual death case lies with the Mumbai Police. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Father KK Singh Issues New Statement: Only I And My Daughters Comprise Family of SSR

Mumbai Police began the investigation into the case on June 14 under section 174 of the CRPC which deals with finding out the apparent cause of the unnatural death.

Alleging that the ‘opposition’ is politicising the case, Parab added that the Maharashtra government is thinking on whether to file a review petition in the case or not. “Whether the death is suicide or murder is an important question. The opposition is only politicizing the case. The Maharashtra government has nothing to do with the matter so why will it try to suppress the truth,” he said.

Meanwhile, the CBI has set up a team to visit Mumbai and get the documents from the Mumbai Police in the investigation. The decision of the Supreme Court has been hailed by both SSR’s family and the fans who have been asking for an impartial probe in the case away from the jurisdiction of the Mumbai Police.