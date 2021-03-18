The John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer Mumbai Saga is all set to hit the screens on Friday (March 19). The movie reviews from the early screenings are positive with a fast-paced narrative and powerful one-liners. The film will be released on approximately 2000 plus screens. As per the Pinkvilla report, the booking of the film has not opened on multiple single screens across India as the distributor, Anil Thadani, is trading the exclusive release window of Mumbai Saga with Satyameva Jayate, which is scheduled for Eid 2021 release alongside Salman Khan’s Radhe. Also Read - Chehre Producer Anand Pandit Breaks Silence on Finally Showing Rhea Chakraborty in Trailer

According to the early estimates, the film is expected to earn around Rs 2.75 crores to Rs 3.75 crores alone on its opening day. The film is also expected to do well at the box office and it is likely to beat Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma's Roohi, which is currently running in theatres and has minted Rs 16.41 crores so far.

The box office collection might also be affected by the COVID-19 night curfew and constant fear of lockdown across the country.

BollywoodLife quoted trade analyst, Atul Mohan, as saying, “There are so many cases in Maharashtra and the situation is bad. Maharashtra contributes to 30-40 per cent of box office collection. Also, filmmakers make money from OTT and satellite now and releasing in theatres is just a formality. They are also trying to help the theatre owners and help things come back to normal.”

Set in the 1980s and 90s, the film portrays the transformation of Bombay to Mumbai. John Abraham’s character Amartya Rao is out on the streets of Mumbai to rule the city. Emraan Hashmi plays the role of a cop whose motive it to end gangster John. He is seen as a cop who rose from the ‘ghettos of Bombay to stop’ Amartya Rao. The film also features Jackie Shroff, Amol Gupte, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover and Rohit Roy in important roles.