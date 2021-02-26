The makers of Mumbai Saga starring John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi and Suniel Shetty have unveiled the trailer of the film on Friday. Set in the 1980s and 90s, it portrays the transformation of Bombay to Mumbai. The trailer introduces John Abraham’s character Amartya Rao, who is out on the streets of Mumbai to rule the city. It shows John as a gangster who rose from the streets of Bombay to rule Mumbai. Emraan Hashmi plays the role of a cop whose motive it to end gangster John. He is seen as a cop who rose from the ‘ghettos of Bombay to stop’ Amartya Rao. Also Read - Pathan: Salman Khan Joins Shah Rukh Khan For Shoot of Action-Thriller Film At YRF Studios

The trailer promises intriguing drama that is set for theatrical release on March 19, 2021. The film is directed by Sanjay Gupta, who has films such as Shootout at Lokhandwala, Jazbaa, Kaabil, Musafir and Zinda to his credits. It is produced by T-Series and White Feather Films production. Also Read - After Success of Mohanlal's Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn And Tabu Come Together For Hindi Remake

Sanjay claimed in a statement that this is his ambitious project. He said, “25 years, 17 films later I had to give my audience something bigger and better. Mumbai Saga is by far my most ambitious film which needed a visionary producer. And I am grateful to Bhushan Kumar for putting his faith and might in it. It is one story that needs to be said on screen.” The film also features Jackie Shroff, Amol Gupte, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover and Rohit Roy in important roles.

The film was initially scheduled for June 2020 release, but due to the outbreak of pandemic COVID-19, the release of the film was delayed. There were also speculations that the film might have a direct-to-OTT release.