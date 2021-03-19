Mumbai Saga Twitter Review: The John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer Mumbai Saga has hit the theatres today. Directed by Sanjay Gupta, who’s known for exploring the underworld in his screen offerings, Mumbai Saga is set in the late ’80s and the early ’90s when the city of dreams was going through a major makeover. Also Read - Mumbai Saga Full HD Available For Free Download Online on Tamilrockers and Other Torrent Sites

Apart from Emraan and John in the lead, the film also features a stellar star-cast including Suniel Shetty, Gulshan Grover, Mahesh Manjrekakr, Anjana Sukhani, Rohit Roy, Amol Gupte, Samir Soni, Prateik Babbar, and Kajal Aggarwal. Mumbai Saga shows the destruction of the mills to make malls and high-rise properties in the city, and what it brings to Mumbai. While the genre is not new and both Emraan and John are popular for roasting their rugged avatars in such movies, this Sanjay Gupta-directorial generated high hopes after the coronavirus restrictions were lifted and theatres started working on full occupancy. Also Read - Mumbai Saga Box Opening Day Office Prediction: Will John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi Starrer Beat Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi?

However, seems like the film hasn’t fallen on par with the audience’s expectations. Netizens shared the first reviews of the film on Friday. One social media user wrote, “Watching #MumbaiSaga felt like i was watching the extra unreleased scraps from Shootout at wadala & satyamev Jayate. #MumbaiSagaReview,” other user wrote, “people still watching Bollywoods stupid stuff…

#MumbaiSagaReview.” Check out these tweets: Also Read - Chehre Producer Anand Pandit Breaks Silence on Finally Showing Rhea Chakraborty in Trailer

#MumbaiSaga ⭐️⭐️ OUTDATED Barring powerful one liners, nothing holds your attention in the film. John & Emraan decent act couldn’t rise above the shoddily written script.Its a gangster drama which lacks novelty & thrills.Sanjay’s direction is a major letdown.#MumbaiSagaReview pic.twitter.com/PtJdOS9JOD — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) March 19, 2021

#MumbaiSagaReview 0 STAR OUT OF 5 STARS ⭐️#MumbaiSaga Is Failed👎

Because Of Emraan Hashmi The Movie Face The Flop Review,Because Emraan Hashmi Did The Film With Rhea Tai,The Public Is Very Angry With B’wood,Public Demanding BOYCOTT COMPLETE BOLLYWOOD❌

SSR Justice Is Inevitable pic.twitter.com/2KLgHtkBQn — Sanyam Jain 🇮🇳 (@ItsSJboy) March 19, 2021

Watching #MumbaiSaga felt like i was watching the extra unreleased scraps from Shootout at wadala & satyamev Jayate. #MumbaiSagaReview pic.twitter.com/qbutz0NfYd — परदेसी बाबू (@Realpardesi) March 19, 2021

I have not seen the film. But when will bollywood stop glorifying gangsters❓ And people are also okay with it and enjoying. Whatever may be the situation the person choose the path of violence. ❌Stop glorifying gangsters❌ Instead show them good path.#MumbaiSagaReview — HUMANITY FIRST ☝️✍️ (@Think4Humanity) March 19, 2021

Just look at the names reviewing the film. Not one is an A Lister. These are not reviews but promotion. #MumbaiSaga #MumbaiSagaReview जॉन, अबरहम कर! https://t.co/xpKWPP3jjl — विश्वासराव (@chetanvishwasr2) March 19, 2021

The filmmakers in South India have gone all big in terms of selecting movies that can revive the Box Office in one go, and Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master did the same. However, seems like the Hindi filmmakers are still playing it slow and taking their own good time to test the waters before releasing big movies on the big screens.