Veteran actor Mumtaz finally broke silence on the widely circulated reports of her death. The popular yesteryear star talked to Times of India from London and revealed that she’s all hale and hearty. She expressed her disappointment over the hoax that keeps on circulating every now and then. Mumtaz said she’s living with her family in London amid lockdown and is all safe. The veteran actor mentioned that she knows death is the truth and she will also go away one day but this is not her time. Also Read - 'We Miss Him Everyday': Randhir Kapoor on Coping up With Brother Rishi Kapoor's Demise

An upset Mumtaz told the daily that this is not the first time it has happened. She said the last time such news was circulated, her entire family went berserk to check on her. The actor said such fake news troubles everyone associated with the person. She was quoted saying, “This year, my daughters, grandkids, sons-in-law and my husband are all here with me in London. The lockdown has kept us all at home, together, and safe. Of course, I have more relatives around the world who got worried reading what made the rounds last night. Mujhe kyun maarna chahte hain log? Jab waqt aayega to main khud hi chali jaaongi.”‘ Also Read - Irrfan Khan Lived in a Rented Flat, Tigmanshu Dhulia Reveals a Heartfelt Trivia About Making Haasil With Late Actor

The actor added, “Jab marungi, to meri family officially bata degi sabko. It won’t be a secret. It will be all over the place, I know that and I am sure of that. Death is as real as life and everyone will face it someday.” Also Read - WWE Megastar Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Victim of Death Hoax

It was on Thursday night that the death hoax got circulated. Mumtaz mentioned that the least people could do was to check with her extended family in Mumbai about her health. Earlier, when such news was circulated, her nephew Shaad Randhawa took to Instagram to share a few pictures of his aunt and clarified that she was all safe and doing well.