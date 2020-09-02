With each passing day, new WhatsApp chats, new theories in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is cropping up. While many believe that the prime suspect in the case, Rhea Chakraborty should not be spared, many even believe that ‘innocent until proven guilty’ and suggest that the law of the land should investigate and the media trial should stop. Now, Farhan Akhtar’s girlfriend and singer Shibani Dandekar has shared a long post supporting Rhea and seeking Justice For Rhea. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty’s Brother Showik’s WhatsApp Chat With Drug Peddler: Wanted a Boom For Dad

In the long post, Shibani wrote, "I've known Rhea Chakraborty since she was 16 years old! Vibrant, strong, vivacious..such a brightspark.. so full of life! I've witnessed such a stark contrast to this side of her personality over the last few months as her and her family (some of the kindest warmest best people you will ever meet) have experienced the most unimaginable trauma! We have watched the media behave like complete vultures on a witch-hunt, vilifying and torturing an innocent family to breaking point! Her basic human rights taken away as the media play judge jury and executioner! We have seen the death of journalism and a frightening side of humanity! What was her crime? She loved a boy, looked after him through his darkest days, put her life on hold to be there for him and when he took his own life she was crucified. What have we become? I've seen first-hand what this has done to her mothers health, how it has affected her father who gave his life to serve this country for 20 years, how quickly her brother has had to grow up and how strong he has had to be. My Rhea, you are a pillar of strength, so resilient. I have so much love and respect for you and for fighting this till the end knowing that you have the truth on your side…..I'am sorry you had to go through this…I'm sorry that we weren't better. I'm sorry that so many people let you down, doubted you, weren't there for you when you needed them the most. I'm sorry that the best thing you ever did in your life (looking after Sushant) led you to the worst experience of your life..I'm so sorry.. I'm with you always. #JusticeforRhea." (sic)



Meanwhile, Indrajit Chakraborty, father of actor Rhea Chakraborty, on Wednesday appeared before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Special Investigation Team (SIT) for questioning. Besides Indrajit, Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani also arrived for questioning. The CBI source said Indrajit will be questioned about the financial links of his daughter with Sushant. The CBI source also said that the agency will question him about how he knew Sushant, since when his daughter was in relation to the late actor and how they were planning for making investments.