Actor Kartik Aaryan just dropped the teaser of his upcoming music video, Nachunga Aisa. He enthralled his social media fam with his animated avatar. Be it digital avatar or regular avatar, Kartik can surely pull off some killer dance moves. Sharing the video on Instagram, "This New year #NachungaAise Jaise Koi dekh nahi raha 🔥Meet my digital avatar #Arya Let the party begin 🕺🏻 @omraut 🤟🏻🤟🏻"

In the animated music video, Kartik is seen in an unseen avatar and dancing to the beats of the pulsating music. Sung by Milind Gaba, the song is written by Asli Gold, with music by Music MG. And the digital video is created by Om Raut of Tanhaji fame.

Here is the full song for you:

Meanwhile, Kartik has announced his new film, Dhamaka where he introduced his character, Arjun Pathak. Sharing the first look of the film, he wrote, “Miliye #ArjunPathak se #Dhamaka..@madhvaniram #RonnieScrewvala @amitamadhvani @rsvpmovies @officialrmfilms.” In the film, he essays the role of a Mumbai-based journalist, who is on a quest to cover a terrorist attack. The film is helmed by Ronnie Screwvala, Amita Madhvani, and Ram Madhvani.

Meanwhile, he also has Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Dostana 2 in the pipeline.

