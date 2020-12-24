Actor Kartik Aaryan is all set to make his digital debut with his upcoming music video, Nachunga Aise. Taking to Instagram, he shared the first teaser of the music video where he can be seen in an animated avatar and shows some impressive dance moves. Touted to be the song of the New Year, the video promises to show the unseen avatar of the actor. Also Read - Dhamaka New Look: Kartik Aaryan Introduces His Character 'Arjun Pathak' With Intriguing Poster

Sharing the teaser, the actor wrote, “Senor, Senorita, Sunita, and Sangeeta sab naachenge!! #NachungaAise Teaser. @omraut @tseries.official #BhushanKumar @millindgaba @goldenwords31 @retrophiles1.” The video has been created by Om Raut of Tanhaji fame. The song will be released today. Also Read - Spotted! Sunny Leone, Kartik Aaryan, Bobby Deol, Rakhi Sawant Papped in Mumbai- Video

Watch the teaser here:

Meanwhile, Kartik has announced his new film, Dhamaka where he introduced his character, Arjun Pathak. Sharing the first look of the film, he wrote, “Miliye #ArjunPathak se #Dhamaka..@madhvaniram #RonnieScrewvala @amitamadhvani @rsvpmovies @officialrmfilms.” In the film, he essays the role of a Mumbai-based journalist, who is on a quest to cover a terrorist attack. The film is helmed by Ronnie Screwvala, Amita Madhvani, and Ram Madhvani.

In a statement, he spoke about his role and said, “This for me is a miracle script and had me on the edge of my seat all through the narration. I knew this is the script that would give me the opportunity to explore a different side of me as an actor. I can’t wait to transport myself to Ram sir’s world and see his vision translate on the big screen. This is also the first time I am collaborating with Ronnie and RSVP, and I am looking forward to this journey.”

Meanwhile, he also has Bhool Bhulaiya 2 and Dostana 2 in the pipeline.

Watch this space for the latest updates!