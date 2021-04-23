Mumbai: Musician Nadeem Safi of the Nadeem-Shravan duo remembered the golden days he spent working with his music partner Shravan Rathore who passed away on Thursday night at a hospital due to coronavirus-related complications. The duo is responsible for giving terrific music to many popular films and totally revamping the music of the ’90s and early 2000s. Also Read - Music directors not respected enough these days, says Pritam

Nadeem talked to a daily and remembered his dear friend. He said he feels so helpless that he can't even be physically present to bid goodbye to his dear friend. The musician added that Shravan's wife and son are still being treated at the hospital. Shravan Rathore breathed his last at Mumbai's SL Rahega hospital where he was admitted a day before in a critical condition after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Expressing his grief, Nadeem Saifi said, "My Shanu is no more. We have seen an entire life together. We saw our highs, we saw our lows. We've grown up with each other in many ways. We never lost touch and no physical distance could ever separate the two of us. I am in deep pain as I say this but my friend and my companion, my partner of so many years is no more. It has left such a vacuum. I spoke to his son who was inconsolable."

He said he was in regular touch with his music partner and was talking to the family even when Shravan was moved to the hospital but the situation only turned worst. “Shravan’s wife and son are also unwell and are still in the hospital. I am feeling so helpless that I cannot be there physically for them, to help them and bid farewell to my friend,” he said.

Known as Nadeem-Shravan together, the duo gave several incredible hits with many popular voices including Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan, Sonu Nigam, Sunidhi Chauhan, and Shreya Ghoshal among others. Dhadkan, Raaz, Raja, Saajan, Dilwale, Aashiqui, Sadak, Sirf Tum, Pardes, and Raja Hindustani are a few movies that showed the magic of the musical duo. The last film they gave music for was Sanam Teri Kasam that released in 2009.

Shravan leaves a beautiful legacy of music behind. May his soul rest in peace!