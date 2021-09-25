Hyderabad: Actor Aamir Khan, who is currently in Hyderabad, earlier this week attended a dinner hosted by his Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Naga Chaitanya and his father Nagarjuna Akkineni. Aamir was in Hyderabad to show his support for Naga Chaitanya’s latest film, Love Story. Now, the photo from their get-together has landed online and is going insanely viral.Also Read - Naga Chaitanya on Aamir Khan Supporting Him Amid Divorce Rumours With Samantha

The photo features Nagarjuna, his wife Amala, sons Chaitanya and Akhil, Sai Pallavi, and Love Story director Sekhar Kammula. However, Samantha Akkineni was not present at the small get-together that has raised many eyebrows over the speculation of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s split. In the photo, all are seen cutting a cake with Aamir at their Hyderabad home. Also Read - Samantha Akkineni Snaps Reporter For Asking To Comment On Separation Rumours With Naga Chaitanya

Reports suggest that Samantha and Chaitanya have split up after nearly four years of marriage. However, the couple has been tight-lipped about their marriage hitting the rock bottom. The controversy gained momentum after Samantha changed her name on her social media accounts. She recently removed her full name and changed it to her initials ‘S’. The move was pointed out by many and led to the rumours of trouble in paradise for Samantha and Naga.

Chaitanya and Samantha, who are fondly called Chay-Sam by fans, fell in love while shooting for Autonagar Surya (2014) and got married in 2017. It was also one of the most-talked-about weddings in the South industry.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir will be next seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film is based on the 1994 Tom Hanks blockbuster Forrest Gump, which itself is based on Winston Groom’s 1986 novel of the same name. The film also features Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya in a pivotal role while Salman Khan will be seen playing a cameo. The film also includes Salman and SRK’s big fandom from the ’90s. So, while Shah Rukh donned back the hat of Raj Malhotra from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Salman will be seen as Prem from the Sooraj Barjatya directorial ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, which was his first film in the lead.