Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni has penned down a heart-warming note as he finished shooting for his upcoming film Brahmastra on Tuesday. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra has been in the process of being shot for the last 3 years and has been one of the highly-awaited Bollywood films. The south actor has wrapped up his portions of the fantasy action film with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Nagarjuna Akkineni who shared the news of film's wrap on social media by posting pictures with the cast and crew of the film penned a note for Alia-Ranbir and other crew and called them stellar performers. "And it's a wrap for me on #Brahmāstra . Such an amazing experience it has been with our stellar performers #Ranbir and @Aliaa08. Can't wait for you guys to witness the outstanding world #AyanMukerji has created. #TheBigIndianMovie #Brahmastra".

In the photos of Nagarjuna, we can see Alia, Ranbir, the actor himself and Ayan posing with joy. Last year, Brahmastra's shoot was going on till March before the country went into coronavirus lockdown which led shoot to halt. A 26-day shooting of Brahmastra was left before the coronavirus lockdown came into effect. We can see Akkineni's excitement over the post.

Have a look:

Brahmastra is being made as a trilogy with many prominent names comprising the cast. It is a fantasy drama and its characters have taken references from Hindu mythology. In the film, Ranbir essays the role of Shiva while Alia Bhatt plays his love interest, Isha. Amitabh Bachchan plays the role of Ranbir’s guru and Mouni Roy is essaying the role of an antagonist. The film also features Dimple Kapadia and Akkineni Nagarjuna in important roles. Brahmastra is a trilogy produced by Karan Johar‘s Dharma Productions.