Actor Nana Patekar visited late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family in Patna on Sunday. The family performed the 13th-day post-death ritual on Saturday and Nana visited them the next day to offer his condolences. The pictures and videos of the veteran actor from Patna are currently going viral on social media. As seen in the video, Nana first folds his hands in front of Sushant's portrait and then steps inside the house to meet his family members.

Sushant died by suicide after hanging himself to the ceiling fan of his apartment in Bandra on June 14. His demise sent shockwaves in the entire film industry and left many hearts broken. The actor was 34 years old. As a tribute to him, his family decided to open a foundation in his name that will support the young talent trying to make a career in the areas that Sushant was interested in – cinema, sports and science. In the official statement released from the family on Saturday, it was mentioned that the actor's childhood home in Patna will be converted into a memorial that will showcase the things that he owned like his telescope, the flight-simulator and the books he used to read.

Apart from Nana, several other personalities visited Sushant’s family in Patna after his demise. Politician and Bhojpuri actor Manoj Tiwari, Akshara Singh, and Nirahua among other popular faces offered condolences to his family by visiting them. In an interview recently, Sushant’s father revealed that the actor’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande also visited them in Patna.