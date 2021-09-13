Mumbai: Actor Nargis Fakhri took a break from Bollywood right before the pandemic hit the world. However, she is back with a few projects and is keen to explore the web space too. The actor spoke about her initial days in the industry, the hardwork she put in to create her place in Bollywood, and the love she received from the audience for the same. However, the actor also faced ‘unprofessionalism’ that made her feel ‘unsafe’ at work. Nargis said that even though she tried really hard, she could never ‘fit in’ the industry.Also Read - Nargis Fakhri Finally Admits Dating Udit Chopra For 5 Years, Says 'I Should Have Shouted From Mountain Tops'

Speaking to ETimes, the actor said that there are so many stories to share from her initial days in the industry but sometimes, she thinks that she believed too much in the idea of fitting in. Nargis said that it was way too difficult to make that kind of effort and then feel unsafe sometimes. She explained, "There are so many stories. It was extremely difficult and I faced many obstacles. Thank goodness for my agency who helped me navigate things. Besides intense workshops in Hindi and dance classes and tons of shoots and meetings, there were also times I encountered humans that behave in unprofessional ways. That made it difficult to feel safe at times."

The Rockstar actor added that because she didn't belong to the country and also had no film background, it was difficult for her to find her way into the hearts of the audience. "It was hard to fit in and I actually don't think I ever did "fit" in. It was overwhelming, I had to work harder than most because I did not come from a background in film and I came from an entirely different culture. But with all that said I am grateful that I got to experience many amazing things and meet amazing people while in the industry," she said.

Nargis also spoke about dating Uday Chopra for five years in the same interview. Calling him a ‘beautiful soul’, she said that she should have ‘shouted from the roof top’ during their relationship because he was a really wonderful person. Nargis was quoted as saying, “Uday and I dated for 5 years and he was the most beautiful human I met in India. I never have said this to the press as people told me to keep my relationship quiet, but I regret that because I should have shouted from the mountain tops that I was with such a beautiful soul.”

She said that sometimes, the stars that the people idolise are not worth all the love but sometimes, you meet really good people in the industry. “The internet and social media are very fake and the people out there won’t know what the truth is. Most often, we idolise certain people who are actually bad behind closed doors,” she said.

Nargis is soon going to be back in Bollywood with a new movie that she has shot with both Anupam Kher and Neena Gupta. The actor is also exploring her way forward in the web area.