Actor Nargis Fakhri has finally opened up about her relationship with Uday Chopra. Admitting that the duo dated for 5 years, she shared that she regrets that she kept quiet about the relationship and that she should have 'shouted from the mountain tops' that she was with 'such a beautiful soul'. She further added that he was the 'most beautiful human' she met in India. She also mentioned that the 'internet and social media is very fake' and 'most often we idolise certain people who are actually bad behind closed doors'.

Speaking with ETimes, she said, "Uday and I dated for 5 years and he was the most beautiful human I met in India. I never have said this to the press as people told me to keep my relationship quiet, but I regret that because I should have shouted from the mountain tops that I was with such a beautiful soul. The internet and social media is very fake and the people out there won't know what the truth is. Most often we idolise certain people who are actually bad behind closed doors."

She also spoke about her now ex-partner Justin Santos and revealed that they have grown apart but remain friends.

She also talked about her first co-star Ranbir Kapoor and how Neetu Kapoor on the sets of Rockstar was a blessing. She was quoted as saying, “To this day, I am grateful to have worked with Ranbir as my first co-star. He is a fantastic actor and easy to work with. Also getting to know his mom was a blessing as she was very sweet to me. It was really comforting to have her in my life at that time as I was all alone in India.”