Mumbai: Actor Naseeruddin Shah has been discharged from the Mumbai’s Hinduja Hospital on Wednesday, where he was being treated for pneumonia. His son Viaan Shah shared photos of the 70-year-old actor and his wife Ratna Pathak. Taking to Instagram stories, he wrote, “He just got discharged today morning.” In the photo, Naseeruddin can be seen clad in a orange t-shirt and white pyjamas and Ratna Pathak can be seen sporting a green ethnic wear.Also Read - Naseeruddin Shah Latest Health Update: Actor Is Absolutely Fine And Is Under Observation

Check Out The Photos Here:

Also Read - Naseeruddin Shah Latest Health Update: Actor to be Discharged Soon on This Day

Naseeruddin Shah was admitted to the Hinduja Hospital in Khar on Tuesday for a ‘small patch’ of pneumonia in his lungs. His wife and actor Ratna Pathak Shah told PTI on Wednesday, “Yes (he has a) small patch and all under control. He is responding well to treatment so hope he’ll be discharged soon.” Also Read - Ratna Pathak Shah On Naseeruddin Shah Health Update: Responding Well To Treatment, Will Be Discharged Soon

He is best known for his films such as Masoom, Sarfarosh, Iqbal, A Wednesday, Monsoon Wedding and Maqbool, among others. He has been bestowed with Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan by the Government of India. In 2020, he was seen in two online streaming projects – Bandish Bandita and Mee Raqsam. Earlier, this year, he was seen in Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi. The 70-year-old actor has featured on the stage, in commercial films, has been at the forefront of the parallel cinema movement, and also featured in online streaming projects.