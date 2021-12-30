Mumbai: Actor Naseeruddin Shah once again finds himself in the middle of a new controversy. The popular actor is known for his contentious statements in the media and in his latest interview that is going viral on social media, he can be heard saying ‘Mughals were refugees.’ The statement has got the internet users to sit up and take notice and the actor is receiving a lot of backlash for the same.Also Read - Saira Banu Put Her Hand on my Head and Said 'Sahab Was Asking About You': Naseeruddin Shah Remembers Dilip Kumar
While speaking to journalist Karan Thapar of The Wire, the veteran actor says Mughals came to India to make it their homeland and therefore, they can be called ‘refugees.’ His full statement reads, “The so-called atrocities of the Mughals are being highlighted all the time. We forget that the Mughals are people who have contributed to the country. They are people who have left lasting monuments in the country, who have left the tradition of dancing, music, painting, literature. Mughals came here to make this their homeland. You can call them refugees if you like (sic).” Check out this viral clip: Also Read - Ratna Pathak Shah On Naseeruddin Shah Health Update: Responding Well To Treatment, Will Be Discharged Soon
Many Twitter users seemed offended by the statement and expressed their disappointment with Shah in various posts on Twitter. One user wrote, “Why this relentless obsession with invaders? A new low – ‘Mughals are refugees’…(sic),” another user wrote about Kashmiri Pandits and wrote, “Mughals are refugees…But, Kashmiri Hindus, Hindus in Bangladesh, Hindus in Pakistan are just on vacation! #Mughals #naseeruddinshah (sic). In a tweet, a Twitter user wrote, “If a refugee comes, kills natives, destroyed their temples and force them to convert, there is a dictionary term for them – Colonizers and Invaders! #naseeruddinshah (sic).” Check out these tweets:
While the actor is being criticised for his statement, a few lines seem edited out from the viral clip in which he is heard talking about invaders who looted India. Shah says, “No one talks about Taimur, no one talks about Mahmud of Ghazni, no one talks about Nadir Shah. I don’t think these people are conversant with that history, the marauders who came looted and left.”
Earlier this year, Naseeruddin Shah mentioned Indian Muslims and expressed his displeasure over a section of the community celebrating the Taliban’s capture of power in Afghanistan. Criticising those who are happy with the Taliban taking over Afghanistan, he said, “Though the return of Taliban in Afghanistan is a cause of concern for the whole world, the celebration of the barbarians by a section of Indian Muslims is no less dangerous.”