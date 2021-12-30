Mumbai: Actor Naseeruddin Shah once again finds himself in the middle of a new controversy. The popular actor is known for his contentious statements in the media and in his latest interview that is going viral on social media, he can be heard saying ‘Mughals were refugees.’ The statement has got the internet users to sit up and take notice and the actor is receiving a lot of backlash for the same.Also Read - Saira Banu Put Her Hand on my Head and Said 'Sahab Was Asking About You': Naseeruddin Shah Remembers Dilip Kumar

While speaking to journalist Karan Thapar of The Wire, the veteran actor says Mughals came to India to make it their homeland and therefore, they can be called ‘refugees.’ His full statement reads, “The so-called atrocities of the Mughals are being highlighted all the time. We forget that the Mughals are people who have contributed to the country. They are people who have left lasting monuments in the country, who have left the tradition of dancing, music, painting, literature. Mughals came here to make this their homeland. You can call them refugees if you like (sic).” Check out this viral clip: Also Read - Ratna Pathak Shah On Naseeruddin Shah Health Update: Responding Well To Treatment, Will Be Discharged Soon

Mughals came here to settle. They Contributed to India’s Culture, Music and Left lasting Legacies. You can call them refugees: Naseeruddin Shah to Karan Thapar pic.twitter.com/uqC6aXTaz3 — MeghUpdates🚨™ (@MeghBulletin) December 29, 2021

Many Twitter users seemed offended by the statement and expressed their disappointment with Shah in various posts on Twitter. One user wrote, “Why this relentless obsession with invaders? A new low – ‘Mughals are refugees’…(sic),” another user wrote about Kashmiri Pandits and wrote, “Mughals are refugees…But, Kashmiri Hindus, Hindus in Bangladesh, Hindus in Pakistan are just on vacation! #Mughals #naseeruddinshah (sic). In a tweet, a Twitter user wrote, “If a refugee comes, kills natives, destroyed their temples and force them to convert, there is a dictionary term for them – Colonizers and Invaders! #naseeruddinshah (sic).” Check out these tweets:

Mughals were the barbaric invaders who destroyed much of Hindu civilisation, religion, demography, culture etc. They are a root cause for creation of Pak, BD & of most other problems India has been facing. And you call them settlers or refugees? Shame on you #naseeruddinshah https://t.co/u08kRmePpL — M. Nageswara Rao IPS(R) (@MNageswarRaoIPS) December 30, 2021

If you think Mughals were refugees, and Aryans were invaders,

Then your mental treatment is required.#naseeruddinshah pic.twitter.com/CCuSq1VXn7 — Akash Awasthi 🇮🇳 (@akashawasthi009) December 29, 2021

Irony is #naseeruddinshah Naseeruddin Shah has played #Shivaji Maharaj’ role in ‘Bharat Ek Khoj’ movie and now he is calling #Mughals were refugees. pic.twitter.com/RztupifUa5 — Sakshi Arora (@sakshi_ora) December 29, 2021

#naseeruddinshah says Mughals contributed to India’s culture, music,left lasting legacies. Yeah, Right! Just like talibanis are contributing to Afghanistan. Rohingyas are contributing at present. For sure, this man is suffering from Stockholm Syndrome. — 🇮🇳Manishik★᭄ (@Staunch_NaMo) December 29, 2021

Ajmal Kasab was a refugee who contributed to Mumbai’s culture and architecture. Kasab played melodious music with AK47 and communal Indian Forces killed him.#naseeruddinshah — Indian First (@first_desi) December 29, 2021

#NaseeruddinShah #Mughals were lsIamic lnvaders who bulldozed our temples, looted our wealth, r@ped our daughters and kiIIed our brothers. pic.twitter.com/mfrZVXXZxf — Bengaluru Se Hoon BC (@NotAgainRaj) December 29, 2021

While the actor is being criticised for his statement, a few lines seem edited out from the viral clip in which he is heard talking about invaders who looted India. Shah says, “No one talks about Taimur, no one talks about Mahmud of Ghazni, no one talks about Nadir Shah. I don’t think these people are conversant with that history, the marauders who came looted and left.”

Earlier this year, Naseeruddin Shah mentioned Indian Muslims and expressed his displeasure over a section of the community celebrating the Taliban’s capture of power in Afghanistan. Criticising those who are happy with the Taliban taking over Afghanistan, he said, “Though the return of Taliban in Afghanistan is a cause of concern for the whole world, the celebration of the barbarians by a section of Indian Muslims is no less dangerous.”