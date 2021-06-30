Mumbai: Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has been hospitalised for pneumonia. The actor was admitted two days ago after he was diagnosed with pneumonia and there was a patch found in his lungs for which he was undergoing treatment. His manager told TOI, “He has been in the hospital for two days. He’s under medical supervision. He was brought in for Pneumonia. There was a patch found in his lungs and it became necessary for him to be hospitalised immediately. His condition is stable and he’s responding well to the treatment.” His wife Ratna Pathak and two kids are by his side at the hospital. Also Read - Serum Institute Develops India’s First Indigenous Vaccine Against Pneumonia, to Launch Next Week

Last year, Naseer’s son Vivaan Shah had dismissed the rumours of his father’s ill health. On April 30, 2020, he tweeted, “All well everyone! Baba’s just fine. All the rumours about his health are fake. He’s keeping well. Praying for Irfan Bhai and Chintu ji. Missing them a lot. Deepest condolences to their families. Our hearts go out to all of them. It’s a devastating loss for all of us.” Also Read - Naseeruddin Shah’s Son Vivaan Shah Tests Positive For COVID-19, Actor Says 'I Am Not Well'

Naseeruddin Shah has been bestowed with Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan by the Government of India. In 2020, he was seen in two online streaming projects – Bandish Bandita and Mee Raqsam. Earlier, this year, he was seen in Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi. Also Read - Soumitra Chatterjee Still Unconscious, Put on Dialysis After Secondary Pneumonia And Kidney Issues

The 70-year-old actor has featured on the stage, in commercial films, has been at the forefront of the parallel cinema movement, and also featured in online streaming projects.