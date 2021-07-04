Mumbai: Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah who was hospitalised on June 30 for pneumonia is stable now and is absolutely fine. Also Read - Naseeruddin Shah Latest Health Update: Actor to be Discharged Soon on This Day

"He is stable and under observation. He is on medication and absolutely fine," a source told PTI. The actor was hospitalised after he was diagnosed with pneumonia and there was a patch found in his lungs for which he was undergoing treatment.

On June 30, Naseeruddin's wife and actor Ratna Pathak Shah had said that the actor is responding well to the treatment. "Yes (he has a) small patch and all under control. He is responding well to treatment so hope he'll be discharged soon," she said.

“He has been in the hospital for two days. He’s under medical supervision. He was brought in for Pneumonia. There was a patch found in his lungs and it became necessary for him to be hospitalised immediately. His condition is stable and he’s responding well to the treatment,” his manager had told The Times of India.

In April last year, Naseer’s son Vivaan Shah had dismissed the rumours of his father’s ill health and had tweeted, “All well everyone! Baba’s just fine. All the rumours about his health are fake. He’s keeping well. Praying for Irfan Bhai and Chintu ji. Missing them a lot. Deepest condolences to their families. Our hearts go out to all of them. It’s a devastating loss for all of us.”

The 70-year-old actor has featured in several films and web series. He was recently seen in Bandish Bandits and Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi. Naseer was honoured with Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan as well.