Naseeruddin Shah latest health update: Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah is undergoing treatment for pneumonia at a hospital in Mumbai. The actor's secretary on Thursday gave a health update and revealed that he might get discharged from the hospital on Friday. Jairaj told news agency PTI that Shah has responded well to the treatment and he might leave the hospital this weekend.

The 70-year-old actor has been admitted to PD Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre in the non-COVID-19 facility. The hospital is in the Khar area of Mumbai. The actor was taken to the hospital on Tuesday, however, it was only on Wednesday that the news of developing a pneumonia patch in his lung surfaced.

On Wednesday afternoon, Shah's wife Ratna Pathak Shah revealed that there was nothing to worry about as he had only developed a small patch in his lungs and he will be discharged soon.

Naseeruddin Shah is one of the most gifted actors in the country. He is often regarded as the institution of acting in himself. An alumnus of the National School of Drama (NSD) and Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Shah has done some incredible work in his career spanning over 45 years. He received the Padma Bhushan award (India’s third highest civilian award) in the year 2003, after receiving Padma Shri (India’s fourth-highest civilian award) in 1987.

Shah is also a three-time National Award-winning actor. He received his first National Award in 1974 for Sparsh, followed by the one in 1984 for Paar and in 2006 for Iqbal.

We wish him a speedy recovery!