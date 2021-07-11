Naseeruddin Shah Remembers Dilip Kumar: Actor Naseeruddin Shah, who recently got discharged from the Hinduja Hospital after being treated for a lungs infection, talked about Dilip Kumar in his latest interaction with an author. The veteran actor was admitted to the same hospital as that of late Dilip Kumar who passed away on Wednesday at 98. As reported by The Quint, Shah talked to author Said Mahmood for Link Legal’s Beyond Law and revealed that Saira Banu visited him at the hospital and told him that the legendary actor had asked about his health.Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan Greets Police With ‘Salaam’ at Dilip Kumar’s House, Gesture Wins Hearts on Internet

Coincidentally, Naseeruddin Shah got discharged on June 7, the same day Dilip Kumar took his last breath at the Hinduja Hospital. Remembering the day when Saira paid him a visit to check on his health, Shah said, "(Saira) put her hand on my head and blessed me and said — Sahab was asking about you. I was deeply moved. I wanted to meet him before I left. But unfortunately, the day I left, he also left."

He also recalled the time he spent at Dilip Kumar's residence during the early days of his struggle in the film industry. Naseeruddin Shah reminisced the day when the Thespian even asked him to quit the dream of being an actor and rather focus on fulfilling the dreams of his family. The senior actor had left his house to pursue a career in the film industry against his family's will but they got to know of his intentions through Dilip Kumar who knew his father's eldest sister Sakina Aapa. He said that he had spent around a week at Dilip Kumar's house at that time where the late actor told him, "I think you should go back and study. People from good families should not try to become actors."

Later, the two ended up working together in Subhash Ghai’s Karma. Recalling their days on the sets together, Shah said that it was the only time in his career he felt nervous while acting. He said, “That’s the only time I think I have been nervous while acting in my life. Most of the time, I was too terrified to even approach him, apart from greeting him in the mornings.”

Dilip Kumar passed away on June 7, Wednesday at the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai after complaining of breathlessness. The actor is survived by his wife Saira Banu. Several stars from the film industry including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Vidya Balan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Karan Johar, Anupam Kher, and Subhash Ghai among others paid their last respects to the legendary actor.