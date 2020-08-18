Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has sparked off many debates around nepotism, favoritism, bullying, movie mafia in Bollywood. While many actors vouched for the same, actor Naseeruddin Shah denied the presence of movie mafia in the Hindi film industry. In an interview with India Today, he said that the people who have frustration in their minds towards the industry are ‘vomiting it out to the press’. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Launches Fresh Attack at Karan Johar, Wants His Padma Shri To Be Taken Back

Calling the media coverage around Sushant Singh Rajput ‘sickening’ and ‘disgusting’, he said, “It’s sickening. It is absolutely sickening. I have not followed it. I felt deeply grieved when the young man died. I did not know him but he had a bright future and it was a waste of a life. But I did not bother to follow the nonsense that’s being spouted by a whole lot of people. Every person who has any little frustration in his mind, in his heart, about the commercial industry, has been vomiting it out to the press. It is absolutely disgusting. I mean, keep these complaints to yourself, no one is interested.”

Taking a dig at Kangana Ranaut, he said, “No one is interested in the opinions of some half-educated starlet who decides to take it upon herself to you know, get justice for Sushant. If there is justice that needs to be done, I think we need to have faith in the process of the law and if it is none of our business I think we should we should not concern ourselves with it.”

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is being probed by Mumbai Police, Bihar Police, Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation. Kangana has been vocal about the nepotism and movie mafia in the film industry and has targeted biggies such as Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kareena Kapoor Khan among others.