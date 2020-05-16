In a first, Maharashtra Police has become the first batch of frontline workers in the world who are using remote tracking technology to track COVID-19 positive cases and also manage their own health. On Thursday, it was reported that actor Akshay Kumar has donated around 1000 GOQii smartwatches to the Mumbai Police and 500 to the Nashik Police. Also Read - Akshay Kumar Gifts 1000 Wrist Bands to Mumbai Police to Detect COVID-19 at an Early Stage

Now, as reported by Mid-Day, the Nashik Police thanked Akshay for his generous donation and thinking about the safety of police personnel. Vishwas Nangre Patil, Nashik police commissioner said, "We are grateful to Mr Kumar for donating 500 smartwatches, which will be utilised by our frontline workers who are above 45 years of age."

The commissioner also explained how these smartwatches work. He revealed that the watch collects the data of body temperature, heart rate, and blood pressure on its COVID dashboard. This data is centrally monitored by the police. There are two more dashboards on the watch – health and wellness, that also track Body Mass Index and the footsteps.

This is the first lot of the bands that are being manufactured by a German health tech startup. The devices will be available in India in phases. However, before the general public can make use of the smartwatches for their safety, these bands will be provided to the frontline workers. As per PM Narendra Modi’s initiative Atma Nirbhar Bharat, the manufacturing of these watches in India with the help of the German company is also likely.

Meanwhile, Akshay has been leading from the front when it comes to celebrities helping the needy in these difficult times. The actor had donated Rs 25 crore to the PM-CARES fund after which he donated Rs 3 crore to the BMC, followed by a donation of Rs 2 crore to the Mumbai Police and extending financial help to the owner of Mumbai’s Gaiety Galaxy.