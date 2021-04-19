Actor Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, on Sunday shared an update regarding her project ‘Period Positive Home’ in Gadchiroli. Sharing a picture of a home, she wrote, “Our first Period Positive Home was inaugurated today in Gadchiroli. Seeing this project come to life has been so fulfilling. We are excited to build 6 more homes such as these, very soon so we can continue to fight against the age-old custom of banishment to huts during menstruation. Thank you for ensuring women everywhere can have a safe and happy period. Menstruation is the only blood not born from violence, yet it’s the one that disgusts you the most.” Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor Once Again Grooves To Cardi B Song 'Up' By The Poolside, Looks Hot in Crop Top And Shorts | WATCH

However, an Instagram user tried to troll her and wrote, “If the project meant so much to you, then where were you in the inauguration??” Navya quickly hit back at the troll and wrote, “I’m sure you’re aware we’re in the middle of a pandemic?”

Navya never shies away from giving back befitting reply but with grace to her trolls. Earlier, a user asked her what does her mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda does for a living? She responded by saying, “She’s an author, writer, designer, wife, and mother. Being a mother and a wife is a full-time job. Please don’t discredit women who are homemakers. Their role is so crucial in the upbringing of a generation that will hopefully support their contribution instead of tearing it down.”

