Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, who often speaks about gender inequality and social issues, reacted to Tirath Singh Rawat, the newly sworn-in Chief Minister of Uttarkhand’s ‘riped jeans’ remark. Taking to Instagram stories, she wrote, “WT*! Change your mentality before changing our clothes 🙂 because the only shocking here is the message comments like this send to society.” Also Read - Women Wearing Ripped Jeans Destroy Culture, Says Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat; Twitterati Outraged

Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday Post For Daughter Shweta Bachchan Is Proof Why Daughters Are Papa's Favourite

For those who don’t know, on Tuesday, a workshop organized by the Uttarakhand State Commission for Protection of Child Rights in Dehradun, Tirath made a controversial statement. His statement reads, “If this kind of woman goes out in the society to meet people and solve their problems, what kind of message are we giving out to the society, to our kids? It all starts at home. What we do, our kids follow. A child who is taught the right culture at home, no matter how modern he becomes, will never fail in life. Showing bare knees, wearing ripped denim and looking like rich kids — these are the values being given now. People from the West are accepting ‘yoga’ and ‘covering their bodies’ here, ‘we are running towards nudity.” Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan's Granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda Talks About Teenage Pregnancy in a New Post

For those who don’t know, Navya Naveli Nanda has conferred the Ageless Beauty Award for the Decade. She has not made her debut in the Bollywood but is already a star and has an immense fan following.

Meanwhile, there have been rumours have been doing the rounds that Jaaved Jaaferi’s son Meezaan Jaaferi is dating Navya Naveli Nanda. In an earlier interview with Mumbai Mirror, Meezaan reacted to the rumours and said, “We are from the same friends’ circle, she’s my sister’s bestie and a really good friend. I’m not in a relationship with anyone”.