Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family have been asked to go under a 14-days quarantine period after they returned to their hometown in Muzaffarnagar on May 15. None of the members from the family has been tested positive for COVID-19. However, they have been ordered to go under quarantine for the next 14 days to avoid any health risk to others.

Nawazuddin took due permission from the authorities and travelled with his mother, brother, and sister-in-law to Budhana in Muzaffarnagar district. The actor said he underwent medical screening at 25 points during the entire journey. After the family reached their home, the health officials visited the house and ordered all to follow the quarantine protocols. The family is currently safe.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin is awaiting the release of his new film title Ghoomketu in which he plays the role of a budding film writer whose scripts are stolen. Directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, who recently helmed Taj Mahal for Netflix, is going to be released on ZEE5. The film features Anurag Kashyap, Ila Arun, Swanand Kirkire, Raghubir Yadav and Ragini Khanna in important roles. Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, and Sonakshi Sinha have made special appearances in the film.

The film was ready for release in 2015. However, it was stuck due to financial constraints. Now, with the popularity of digital platforms, Ghoomketu is finally seeing the light of the day. The director talked to Mid-Day in his latest interaction and revealed what could be the possible reasons behind the film’s delayed release apart from money issues. He said, “I think now is the right time to release the movie because people’s taste has evolved. One of the reasons why it was held up (for so long) could be because it was a heartland story. But of late, they have been loved by the audience. Since Ghoomketu is not a formula film, it has stayed relevant even five years after it was made.”