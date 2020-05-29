Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui‘s estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui took to Twitter to deny all the reports that suggested that she has demanded an amount of Rs 30 crore along with a 4 BHK flat at Mumbai’s Yaari Road as part of the alimony. Without directly mentioning ‘alimony’ in her tweets, she wrote that the reports that are being circulated in the media are false and the notice containing her demands that many media houses claim to have obtained is also a ‘fabricated copy’. Aaliya called it a ‘PR exercise’ that aims to defame her. Also Read - Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Opens up About His Controversial Autobiography, Says 'I Warned Him Against Writing it But he Wanted to be Mahaan'

Her first tweet read, "As an obvious "fabricated notice" is being circulated to Media Houses "as a part of PR exercise". I therefore request all media houses & journalists to refrain from using any part or portion of such fabricated notice OR even relying on the same to carry any story concerning me." (sic)

My Advocates are receiving calls from media houses, who claim to have a copy of my notice. Upon verification it appears that the said Notice is a "fabricated copy" Who would be behind this? It is obviously a PR exercise to save someone from disgrace. A lot will unfold now. — AaliyaSiddiqui2020 (@ASiddiqui2020) May 28, 2020

My Advocates are receiving calls from media houses, who claim to have a copy of my notice. Upon verification it appears that the said Notice is a “fabricated copy” Who would be behind this? It is obviously a PR exercise to save someone from disgrace. A lot will unfold now. — AaliyaSiddiqui2020 (@ASiddiqui2020) May 28, 2020

A few reports in the media suggested that Aaliya has demanded the sole custody of both her kids Shora and Yani. It was also said that she has demanded Rs 10 crore for herself and Rs 10 crore each as a fixed deposit in the kids’ name. The mention of a 4 BHK flat in Mumbai also came up. However, when Navbharat Times asked Aaliya to issue a clarification, she said ‘whatever is being circulated around is false and it’s her personal matter.’ She said she has been opening up on what can be legally talked about in the media but she can’t talk about the contents of the divorce notice.

Earlier, while talking to Spotboye in an interview, Aaliya had accused Nawaz of cheating on her. She said she used to hear about his affairs all the time. Aaliya also said the actor used to insult her in front of his industry colleagues by telling her that she didn’t know how to speak or dress-up right.