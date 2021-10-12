Nawazuddin Siddiqui on racism in Bollywood: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most loved and celebrated actors in the industry today. But this road to fame hasn’t been easy and he has been very vocal about the same. Nawaz has spoken about the discrimination that he had received in the industry because of his appearance and once again, he spoke on colourism that he says is still prevalent in Bollywood. The actor has bagged an International EMMY nomination for his performance in Sudhir Mishra‘s Serious Men.Also Read - Sudhir Mishra: People Far More Junior Than me Have Got Their Padma Shri | Exclusive

In his latest interview with an entertainment portal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui talked about the racism problem in the industry. He mentioned his co-star, Indira Tiwari, from Serious Men, and said that while Mishra cast her in a lead role, many filmmakers in Bollywood wouldn't. He told Bollywood Hungama, "Sudhir saab has immense knowledge about cinema, and his thought process is very practical. He cast her as the heroine, and I can guarantee you that there is so much racism in our industry, I will be very happy if she is cast as the lead again. Sudhir Mishra did it, but what about the head honchos in charge? More than nepotism, we have a racism problem."

Nawaz added that he has fought against colourism and other kinds of discrimination in the industry for a long time but this is just not about racism. The actor said that it's this entire ideology of people at the top who reject people who look like a certain way. He explained, "I fought against it for many years, and I hope that dark-skinned actresses are made heroines; it's very important. I'm not even talking about skin colour; there is a bias that exists in the industry which needs to end for better films to be made… I was rejected for many years only because I'm short and I look a certain way, although I can't complain now. But there are so many other great actors who fall prey to this kind of bias."

Nawazuddin is respected and celebrated for his roles in movies like Gangs of Wasseypur, Sacred Games, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Manjhi-The Mountain Man, Manto, The Lunchbox, and Raman Raghav 2.0 among others. He is popular for giving some incredible performances in various shows on the Indian streaming platforms including Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.