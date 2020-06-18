Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the faces from the Indian industry who inspires many with his struggle and a hard-earned place in the audience’s hearts. The actor never shies away from talking about the days when he was still yearning for work and money in the film industry. In his latest interview with Zoom, Nawaz once again opened up on the same struggle. He talked about the days when he used to feel so depressed that he felt he would die any day. Also Read - Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Niece Opens Up on Family's Reaction, Says 'Your Mother Was Hindu, We Don't Trust You'

Nawazuddin was talking about fellow colleague Sushant Singh Rajput's demise and how various reports suggest that he was suffering from depression. The actor said that depression gets to you when you start dreaming big and putting more effort than required to fulfill those dreams. Nawaz said, "I have always had a mazdoor-like hardworking, fighting spirit. I don't think that I am bigger than them. I had the same intentions as theirs. I didn't dream of becoming a star. My only intention was to survive and earn for the next meal. It continued for 10 years. I did odd jobs and walked to my friend's house for food. There were difficult times but we were happy even then. But ya, I did feel depressed at times because of a lack of work. Depression and frustration start when you dream big."

The popular actor added that there was a time when he could see himself becoming unhealthy. Nawaz said that his hair had started falling off and he had become weak. He said that he could feel his body giving up after walking 2 km but he struggled through that all to carve his place. "Because I wasn't eating well, so I was getting weak and my hair started falling off. I used to get tired after walking 2 km. I felt as if I am going to die soon. Because of which I used to stay out all day to see the world because I didn't know how many days will I survive," he said.

Nawaz had also once revealed that when the first time he walked the red carpet of the Cannes International Film Festival, he didn’t even own a suit and he had to borrow one for the ceremony.

Meanwhile, the actor is also in news for his divorce battle with estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui. The latter has accused him to be an absent father and a husband who insulted his wife in front of his friends and also abused her mentally.