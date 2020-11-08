Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has not spoken yet on the divorce battle with Aaliya. The two have been dealing with each other’s accusations for a long time and the case continues to be fought in Mumbai. However now, the actor talked about his ‘responsibilities’ and loving his ‘daughter’ Shora in an interview with Pinkvilla. Also Read - Nawazuddin Siddiqui Talks About Hathras Incident, Says Caste System Exists Even in His Own Family

Nawazuddin maintained that he didn't want to talk about his personal life and added that he has got responsibilities to fulfill and he will take care of that. The popular actor was quoted as saying, "I genuinely can't speak about my personal issues here. But yes, I hope that I fulfill all my responsibilities towards my kids, in every way possible. Main apne beti ko pyaar bohut karta hoon. But baki personal life ke baare mein main kuch nahi kehna chahta."

Nawaz's estranged wife Aaliya, who has changed her name to Anjana Pandey now, has alleged that the actor was 'an absentee father' who would rarely meet his kids. She has also accused him of infidelity saying he would have women over behind her back. Aaliya has also mentioned that during her pregnancy days, Nawaz never cared for her like a husband and while she was giving birth to their first child, he was talking to his girlfriends over the phone. In another incident, she alleged that he even lashed out at her and insulted her in front of fellow actor Manoj Bajpayee.

While Nawaz has maintained silence over the entire case, his lawyer called it a planned move to slander his image. The actor’s brother, Shamas, has also denied all the allegations while Aaliya alleged that he would tell her about Nawaz’s affairs.

The case was filed on May 6 by Aaliya.