Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui says that the reality of caste discrimination in India is different for different people. The actor, while speaking to NDTV, said that on social media, it seems that the 'caste discrimination doesn't exist at all' but on grounds, the caste system is still the reality and most people have got it running in their veins.

The actor who's popular for his performances in both the Indian as well as the world cinema took the example of his own family. Nawaz hails from Budhana district in Uttar Pradesh. He said that the caste system is prevalent in his own family and even he is considered one from the lower caste.

The actor explained, "The fact that I am famous doesn't matter to them. It is deeply entrenched within them…it is in their veins. They consider it their pride. The Sheikh Siddiquis are the upper caste, and they will not have anything to do with those they consider beneath them. Even today it is there. It is very difficult."

The Gangs of Wasseypur and Manto fame actor added that because his grandmother belonged to the lower caste, the upper caste people haven’t accepted his family yet. “In my own family, my grandmother was from a lower caste. Even today, they have not accepted us because of my grandmother,” he said.

Nawazuddin is seen playing the role of a Dalit man who lies about his son being a science genius in his latest film Serious Men on Netflix. The actor also commented on the Hathras gang-rape incident and said that it was very ‘unfortunate.’ Nawazuddin said that he echoes the sentiments of his film community when it comes to commenting on the incident that has shaken the nation.

“What is wrong is wrong. Our artiste community is also speaking out against what happened in Hathras. It is very important to speak out. It is a very unfortunate incident,” he said.