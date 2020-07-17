Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui‘s wife Aaliya Siddiqui has now made more allegations against her estranged husband. This time, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Aaliya alleged that the actor has been cheating on her for many years. She said that even during the birth of their first child, she expected Nawaz to be with her but he had been allegedly chatting with his girlfriends at that time. Aaliya added that Nawaz’s brother Shamas used to inform her about the actor’s philandering ways. She alleged that Shamas once even told her how she should go on the terrace to find out what Nawaz had been up to. Also Read - Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Wife Aaliya Siddiqui Reveals Shocking Things About The Actor – Read Here

Accusing Nawaz of infidelity, Aaliya said, "When I was pregnant, I had to drive all by myself for check-ups. My doctor used to tell me that I'm mad and I'm the first lady who's come alone for delivery. My labour pain started and Nawaz and his parents were there. But when I was in pain, my husband is not with me. He was talking to his girlfriend on calls. I knew everything because there used to be itemised statement of phone bills."

She added that she could never find her estranged husband sharing emotions with her even during her pregnancy and that hurt her the most. She alleged that Nawaz kept talking to other women on a call for around three-four years in their six years of marriage. "I used to get know about all his relationships from his own brother. He used to share all his private details. He used to tell me, "chhat pe dekh ke aao tum'," she further said.

Aaliya has filed for divorce from Nawazuddin. The news of the same came out in March this year when Aaliya’s lawyer talked to Zee News and revealed that she has faced a lot of harassment all these years and finally decided to move out of the toxic relationship. Nawaz hasn’t officially spoken on the matter yet.