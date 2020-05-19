Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya Siddiqui has filed for divorce. The couple has been married for 10 years and are parents to two kids. Earlier, she made some serious allegations on the Bole Chudiyan actor and stated that the problem was Nawaz’s brother Shamas and even stated that trouble erupted after one year of marriage. Now, Shamas opened up about the development in the case and said that he did not know anything about it. Also Read - Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Siddiqui Wants Sole Custody For Kids, Blames His Brother For Problems

Speaking to a news portal. he also revealed that he got to know about the legal notice through news channels. He also added that as it is a legal matter now and he will not make a comment on it.



Earlier, Aaliya spoke to Times of India and said, “There are a lot of things that I don’t want to bring in the public domain as of now, but our problems started soon after we got married over a decade ago. Two months of lockdown gave me a lot of time to introspect. Self-respect is extremely important in a marriage. Woh meri khatam ho chuki thi (that didn’t exist for me), I didn’t have that. I was made to feel like a nobody, I always felt alone. His brother Shamas was also an issue. I have gone back to my original name, Anjana Kishor Pandey. I don’t want to be reminded that I am using someone’s identity for my benefit.”



“I want to go with the flow. I haven’t thought much about the future, but I don’t want this marriage anymore. There are no chances of reconciliation.” About the custody of their children, she said, “I have raised them and I want their custody”

Aaliya’s lawyer also spoke to TOI and revealed that she suffered a lot in Mumbai. She was quoted as saying, “She has suffered a lot. She is managing the kids all alone, she is in Mumbai and it’s very difficult for a single mother, as of now taking care of kids, single-handedly. When a father is there he acts like a pillar. Things have been going on since quite some time. I mean in this lockdown, there’s no such timing.”