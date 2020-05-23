Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui might have not responded to the divorce notice yet, but his estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui is talking to the media about the case and what went wrong in their relationship. In her latest interview with Times of India, Aaliya has alleged that Nawaz was neither a good father nor a good husband. She has accused the actor of disrespecting her in front of others and having difficulty in accepting her as a wife in front of the media. Aaliya said Nawaz once insulted him in front of actor Manoj Bajpayee who had visited their house to meet her husband. Also Read - Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Wife Aaliya Siddiqui Claims They Have Been Staying Apart Since 4-5 Years, His Brother Spied on Her

Aaliya, who has changed her name to Anjana Kishore Pandey now, said "A few celebrities have visited my house like Manoj Bajpayee. At that time also I was being humiliated. I was cooking for Nawaz and tried to strike a conversation and he was like 'tumko baat karna nahi aata, tum logon ke samne baat mat kiya karo, (you don't know how to talk, please don't speak in front of people) – these were his words."

She added that Nawaz never cared about spending time with the kids and often she had to convince them to not feel disappointed if their father couldn't be home. Aaliya said she always told the kids that their father was busy shooting and will soon come to meet them. She said even now when the kids ask about Nawaz, she tells them that he has gone to New York to shoot for a film.

Aaliya added that even if she were to reach Nawaz’s press conferences by coincident, he used to avoid her. “I never got the respect that a wife deserves, never in front of others, never in person. From a rickshawala to a superstar – everyone respects their wife. All the time you are being made to realise that you are nothing, don’t know how to speak, to stand, no dressing sense, till what point can a person take all that?’, Aaliya said.

She has also accused Nawaz’s brother Shamas of abusing her both physically and mentally. As revealed by her lawyer to Zee News, they sent the divorce notice to Nawaz on WhatsApp and in an email. However, any official response from the actor is still awaited.