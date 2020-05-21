Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui‘s estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui, who has now changed her name to Anjana Kishore Pandey, has made a Twitter account. On Wednesday, Aaliya took to Twitter to explain that she has joined the social media platform to clear out rumours and confusion about her relationship. She first clarified that she’s not in a relationship with any other man and the rumours that are floating around her affair with Peeyush Pandey are baseless. Aaliya added that she won’t let her voice be silenced or her truth be manipulated. Also Read - Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Alleges His Family Mentally And Physically Tortured Her

The tweet that she made about her relationship read, “To begin with let me clarify that I am not into “ANY RELATIONSHIP” with any MAN; and any media report which make such claims, are absolutely false. It appears that some section of the media have manipulated with my photograph to make such ridiculous claims to divert attention.” (sic) Her other tweets read: Also Read - Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui on Aaliya Siddiqui Seeking For Divorce: 'I Got to Know Through News Channels'

This is Aliya Siddiqui. Also Read - Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Wife Aaliya Siddiqui Wants Sole Custody For Kids, Blames His Brother For Problems I am forced to put the truth concerning me on Twitter so that there is no miscommunication. Let the truth not be silenced by misuse and abuse of power. Truth cannot be bought or be manipulated with. — AaliyaSiddiqui2020 (@ASiddiqui2020) May 20, 2020

To begin with let me clarify that I am not into “ANY RELATIONSHIP” with any MAN; and any media report which make such claims, are absolutely false. It appears that some section of the media have manipulated with my photograph to make such ridiculous claims to divert attention. — AaliyaSiddiqui2020 (@ASiddiqui2020) May 20, 2020

I am now learning to stand up & speak for myself, be strong, for the sake of my children I have not done any wrong till date & therefore I am not worried However I do not appreciate anyone harming my reputation or character to save someone else. Money can’t buy truth. — AaliyaSiddiqui2020 (@ASiddiqui2020) May 20, 2020

Earlier, after the news of her divorce notice to Nawazuddin Siddiqui broke out, Aaliya talked to the media and alleged that the actor’s brother Shamas Siddiqui physically abused her and she had been through a lot all these years. Aaliya and Nawaz are married for over 10 years now. The couple has two kids – a son named Yaani Siddiqui and a daughter named Shora Siddiqui.

Meanwhile, Peeyush Pandey, whose name has been dragged in the entire issue as the man whom Aaliya is dating, also issued a clarification. While speaking to Times of India, he quashed all the reports of his link-up with Aaliya. He mentioned that he knows the Siddiqui family and has been friends with both Aaliya and Nawazuddin but has nothing to do with their relationship. Pandey said, “Why am I being dragged into this? I have nothing to do with this. People around them know about their feud and what is going on between them (estranged relationship). I want to stay away from it. Why is my name and reputation being tarnished? I am in a relationship with someone and this sort of rumour is extremely distasteful.”