Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui once again took to Twitter to make a cryptic post about her relationship. She talked about silence, suffering and how a celebrity's family is behind their image. Aaliya said a celebrity's success and fame are short-lived. She added that some actors are different than how they portray themselves in front of the world. Aaliya also said the actors are scarier than the characters they play in films.

Her first tweet read, "Every person who is forced to "SUFFER" in silence ONLY to protect the PUBLIC IMAGE of the opposite party should remember that no one cares for "PEOPLE WHO DO NOT CARE FOR THEMSELVES" Also remember that success of a celebrity "IS AT MOST TIMES SHORT LIVED" (sic)

Her second tweet read, "Some Actors may have many layers to their personalities & are much more scary then the roles they portray on screen. Their PUBLIC IMAGE is always guarded by families & closed ones even if the person is on the WRONG. I can feel the pain of all such persons who are forced to suffer" (sic)

Every person who is forced to “SUFFER” in silence ONLY to protect the PUBLIC IMAGE of the opposite party should remember that no one cares for “PEOPLE WHO DO NOT CARE FOR THEMSELVES” Also remember that success of a celebrity “IS AT MOST TIMES SHORT LIVED” — AaliyaSiddiqui2020 (@ASiddiqui2020) May 30, 2020

Aaliya has been commenting on her relationship with Nawaz ever since she filed for the divorce earlier this month. She has alleged that the actor and her family used to abuse her mentally and insult her in front of others. She has also accused the actor of being an absent father and a bad husband who never respected his wife and instead, looked out for the opportunities to humiliate her. Aaliya has added that Nawazuddin even had extra-marital affairs. She has reportedly demanded sole custody of kids – Shora and Yaani, while no one from Nawaz’s side has come out to officially speak on the divorce notice yet.