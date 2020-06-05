Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui‘s niece has once again talked in detail about the allegations she made on her uncle Minazuddin Siddiqui. The 20-year-old girl now talked to an entertainment portal to describe the gravity of her allegations against Minaz. The man is accused of sexually harassing her ever since she was nine years old. In her fresh complaint filed at Delhi’s Jamia Nagar Police Station, the girl has alleged that Minaz had sexually harassed her and attempted to rape her later before she eloped with her then-boyfriend and now-husband to save herself. Also Read - Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Niece Says Uncle Minazuddin Tried to Rape Her, Beat Her With Belt But Family Never Believed

In her latest interview with Pinkvilla, the girl talked about another incident when Minaz tried to force himself on her. She said all this started when she was nine and continued till the age of 18 before she ran away and got married. She said she was a child and couldn't figure out that it was an inappropriate touch in the beginning, however, later when she realised, she started resisting.

The girl added that once when she was playing in her room, Minaz entered, lied next to her and started touching her inappropriately. She said, "I was 9 when this started. He would touch me on my thighs and I would think it's fine. He's my uncle, he loves me. I didn't realise it was inappropriate until I was much older. I was 14 and we had a family outing when I was in the room, playing games. He lied next to me and started touching me again. I realised that this is not how my other uncles behave with me. This continued till I was 18, till a few months before I got married."

Earlier, in an interview with Bollywoodlife, the girl shared another incident. She alleged that Minaz had even attempted to rape her and when she tried to stop him, he took out his belt and started beating her. She said she had got bruises all over her body and that’s when she took a picture of herself, sent it to her boyfriend and asked him to take her away. She said she eloped with the man the next day and got married.

Nawazuddin has not spoken on the matter yet.