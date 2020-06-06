Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s niece has accused his brother Minazuddin Siddiqui of sexually harassing her when she was just 9-years-old. Speaking to Pinkvilla, the actor’s niece spoke about the ordeal and has given some shocking details about the actor and his family. Nawaz’s niece revealed that Minaz would ‘touch her thighs and forced her to have sexual relationship with him, but when she would resist him, she used to get beaten up mercilessly by her uncle.’ Also Read - Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Brother Shamas Siddiqui Says ‘THIS’ on Niece's Sexual Harassment Accusations

Talking about her struggle and pain, she said, "I had told my family several times about Minaz chachu. My father wouldn't believe me. It had happened so many times in front of them but they would still not believe what I said."

"My mother is Punjabi and she left us after facing domestic violence at the hands of my family members. She couldn't take me along with her. So whenever I told my family about Minaz chachu, they would tell me, "Your mother was Hindu, we don't trust you'. This happens a lot in our family. I was not allowed to stay after a particular point because they feel girls shouldn't be educated. I ran away and got married against my family's wishes. They filed a kidnapping case against my husband and my in-laws", she added.

Earlier, Shamas Siddiqui said that the truth will be uncovered soon. Speaking on his niece’s allegations, he told ETimes, “She is the daughter of our brother who stays in Dehradun. She ran away from home at a minor age and married a boy; my brother had then filed a missing complaint to the connected police station. This case was going on in Dehradun and then it went to the High Court, she showed fake school certificates to prove that she was not a minor. The matter also went to the Supreme Court and they returned the case of HC, this is a two-year-old case, pending since 2018.”

When Nawaz was asked to comment on the issue, he said to Hindustan Times, “Thank you very much for your concern, but on this, no comments.”