Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s 20-year-old niece, who’s now married, has accused her uncle – Minazuddin Siddiqui, of sexually harassing her when she was nine. in her latest police complaint filed in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar, the girl has alleged that Minaz is a repeated offender and he has also harassed other girls in the family, however, all the family members, including Nawazuddin, have kept mum despite being aware of everything. She talked to Bollywoodlife in her latest interview and gave more details about the allegations. Also Read - Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui Denies Sexual Harassment Claims: 'Truth Will be Uncovered Soon'

The girl said after Minaz got the support of the family and realised that no one was believing her, he became more aggressive and asked her to ‘give in to her demands.’ “And it continued even after I had told them as nobody supported me. It may have stopped if someone had supported me. In fact, Minaz became more aggressive, and had even said, ‘No one is believing you now, why would they believe you later?’ He wanted me to give in to his demands.” She added that even her other uncle, Shamas Siddiqui, made an inappropriate proposition by asking her to come to Mumbai and ‘forget that he was her uncle.’ Also Read - Chacha Hai, Aisa Kabhi Nahi Kar Sakte! Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Niece Files Sexual Harassment Case Against His Brother, Reveals Actor's Response

She said she had lost her parents at a very young age and that gave everyone a chance to exploit her. “Nobody beside Minaz did those things with me, but they were all responsible for what was happening. However, Shamas chachu (Shamas Nawab Siddiqui, Nawaz’s other brother) had once offered that I come to Bombay, but insisted that I surrender everything and forget that he’s my chachu (uncle). They all thought that since I’m a motherless child, they could do what they want with me,” she said. Also Read - Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Estranged Wife Aaliya Siddiqui Makes Cryptic Twitter Posts About Suffering, Silence And Success

She further alleged that Nawazudidn tried his best to put her husband, who was her sole support, in a jail. But, when the judge heard her plea in Nainital, her husband was not found guilty against her family allegations of kidnapping her. Narrating an even more disturbing incident, she alleged that her uncle, Minaz, had come to her room in the year 2017 and forced himself on her. She said he became violent when she resisted, took out his waist belt, and started beating her. The girl alleged that she was devastated while facing the abuse and took a picture of herself in that state. She said she sent the picture to her husband (who was her boyfriend then) who immediately came to pick her up the next day. They eloped and got married. Here’s what she said:

“One time, when I had gone to Delhi in September 2017 for a family function, things had gone so far that Minaz had come to my room while I was resting at night, playing some game on my phone. My dadi had gone downstairs to meet someone. Minaz had come and started touching me inappropriately, again. I screamed, but he held my mouth, and continued touching me. He tried forcing himself on me, but I kept resisting. I shouted again, so he removed his belt and began whacking me ferociously on my chest and back for at least 5 whole minutes. He even started pulling my hair and hitting me. My condition was so bad that I took a pic of myself and sent it to the man whom I’m married to now (they weren’t married then) and told him to come and take me away or I might commit suicide. He arrived the next day and took me away. I couldn’t file an FIR then as I had no identity back then and they’d have quashed it. We then eloped and had a court marriage as I was already 18+.”

Alleging that there are girls in the family who are suffering what she had suffered in the past, she said she won’t reveal the names but ‘there are other little girls in the house with whom this has happened, and it’s Minaz who has done it every time.”