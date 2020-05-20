Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife Aaliya is seeking a divorce and she has sent him the legal notice through email and WhatsApp due to the lockdown. Now, Aaliya has told a news portal that though Nawaz never raised his hands on her, his family had mentally and physically tortured her and Nawaz’s brother Shamas has even hit her. She added that the shouting and arguments with Nawaz were unbearable. She even stated that Nawazuddin’s first wife also left him for the same reason. Also Read - Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui on Aaliya Siddiqui Seeking For Divorce: 'I Got to Know Through News Channels'

Speaking to Bombay Times, she said that there is no chance of reconciliation. She was quoted as saying, "Self-respect is extremely important in a marriage. Woh meri khatam ho chuki thi, I didn't have that. I was made to feel like a nobody, I always felt alone. His brother Shamas was also an issue. I have gone back to my original name, Anjana Kishor Pandey. I don't want to be reminded that I am using someone's identity for my benefit. I want to go with the flow. I haven't thought much about the future, but I don't want this marriage anymore. There are no chances of reconciliation."

She has also demanded sole custody of their two kids. Reportedly, she has stated that Nawaz has not met the kids since past 3-4 months and he doesn't care.

Earlier, Nawaz’s brother Shamas spoke to a news portal and said that he got to know about the legal notice through news channels. He also added that as it is a legal matter now and he will not make a comment on it.

Aaliya’s lawyer also spoke to Times of India and said, “She has suffered a lot. She is managing the kids all alone, she is in Mumbai and it’s very difficult for a single mother, as of now taking care of kids, single-handedly. When a father is there he acts like a pillar. Things have been going on since quite some time. I mean in this lockdown, there’s no such timing.”