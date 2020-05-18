Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui‘s wife Aaliya Siddiqui has filed for divorce. In a news report published by Zee News, the official statement of Aaliya’s lawyer mentioned that his client has been facing a lot for many years but decided to take charge of her life now. The lawyer alleged that the damage that Nawazuddin has done to his marriage with Aaliya is unrepairable. He also revealed that due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the hard copy of the notice could not be sent to the actor, therefore, he was sent the notice on a mail and on WhatsApp on May 7. The lawyer went on to add that the actor has not responded to the notice yet. Aaliya has claimed both maintenance and divorce in her notice. She has also changed her name to Anjana Anand Kishore Pandey. Also Read - Nawazuddin Siddiqui And His Family Asked to Quarantine For 14 Days After They Travel to Their Hometown

The channel quoted the lawyer commenting on the entire issue. Claiming that the allegations put against Nawazuddin are very serious, the lawyer said, "Yes, it is to confirm that we have sent a legal notice to Mr Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The notice was sent on behalf of Mrs Aaliya Siddiqui on May 7, 2020. Due to unprecedented Covid-19 times, the notice could not be sent through speed post. It has been sent through email as well as WhatsApp. Mrs Siddiqui, our client, has also sent the notice through WhatsApp. However, Mr Siddiqui has not responded till date. I think he is just keeping quiet regarding the notice and ignoring it. The notice has been sent claiming maintenance and divorce. I would not like to get into the details of the notice regarding what are the contents and what are the allegations, but let me tell you that the allegations are quite serious and those are very sensitive to Mr Siddiqui as well as his family members."

In her interview with ABP however, Aaliya talked about the matter and revealed that problems in their marriage started appearing within a year of getting married. She alleged that she had been coping up with the issues for so many years but now 'things have escalated beyond repair.' She was quoted saying, "There is not one reason but several reasons behind my problems with Nawaz. And, all these reasons are very serious."

Nawazuddin married Aaliya, who was known as Anjali back then, 10 years back. The couple has two kids – a son named Yaani Siddiqui and a daughter named Shora Siddiqui.