The estranged wife of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aliya, has recorded her statement on her complaint against the actor and his four family members. She has recorded her statement in Muzaffarnagar's Budhana police station on Sunday. She came to the police station from Mumbai and corroborated what she had alleged in her complaint, as per SHO Kushalpal Singh.

As per the SHO, she lodged a complaint on July 27 at a Mumbai police station, which registered an FIR there and transferred it to the Budhana police station on the grounds that the place of occurrence of the offence fell under their jurisdiction. He further shed some light on her statement and said that she reiterated her allegation of molestation of a family member in 2012 by the actor's brother Minhajuddin Siddiqui. She also alleged that she had told the in-laws' family about the molestation incident but they asked her to keep quiet and solve the matter within the family.

Nawazuddin's family sources, on the other hand, denied the allegations and said that the actor was not present in his residence and was in Dehradun when Aliya went to the police station to record her statement. They further said that she did not come home to meet anyone of them.

Earlier, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has reportedly sent a legal notice to his wife Aaliya Siddiqui, who had sent him a divorce notice on May 7. Nawazuddin’s notice to his estranged wife alleges ‘engaging in fraud, willful and planned defamation’ and ‘slander of character’. The notice adds that the actor had replied to Aaliya’s divorce notice on May 19, within 15 days.

Meanwhile, the actor had returned to his native place from Mumbai due to COVID-19 lockdown and has been living there ever since.