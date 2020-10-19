Designer Gabriella Demetriades‘ brother Agisilaos Demetriades was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday in the drugs case. Gabriella is actor Arjun Rampal‘s partner and the mother of his third child Arik Rampal. Also Read - Bollywood Drugs Syndicate: NCB Arrests a Man For Supplying Hashish And Cocaine

As reported by Mid-Day, Agisilaos was in possession of drugs when the cops nabbed him at a resort in Lonavala. The 30-year-old South African was found in possession of marijuana and alprazolam, both of which are banned drugs in the country. He was arrested for questioning. Another report in Ahmedabad Mirror mentioned that both his residence and the resort were simultaneously raided after the team received a tip-off on Saturday. Also Read - Crime Branch Sends Notice to Vivek Oberoi's Wife Priyanka Alva in Sandalwood Drugs Racket

The federal anti-narcotics agency confirmed the news adding that Agisilaos is a member of a Bollywood drug syndicate. “He is part of a major drug syndicate in Bollywood. During our probe, we found that he was in touch with various peddlers arrested in the case,” told an NCB official to Mid-Day. Also Read - SSR Case-Drugs Probe: NCB Sends Deepika Padukone's Phone And 14 Other Devices to Gujarat For Forensic Testing

The agency has been granted three-day custody of Agisilaos to track his entire supply chain in the film industry. Section 27 (Punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offender) which is considered the most stringent section of the NDPS Act has been applied in his case.

No statement from either Arjun or his partner Gabriella has been out yet. The NCB had stated in their previous interviews that they aim to expose the alleged drug syndicate running in the film industry in which many prominent names are involved. Earlier, actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, the former employee of Dharma Productions Kshitij Prasad, and several peddlers were arrested in the same case. Actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, and Shraddha Kapoor were also questioned in the case.