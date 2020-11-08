The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), on Sunday, arrested producer Firoz Nadiadwala‘s wife in the drug nexus case after recovering anti-narcotics substances from their residence in Mumbai. The agency’s zonal director, Sameer Wankhede, confirmed the news and mentioned that Nadiadwala’s wife was questioned earlier today after which she was arrested later in the evening. “Film producer Firoz Nadiadwala’s wife has been arrested today: Sameer Wankhede, Zonal Director of the Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai, on a drug-related case,” reported news agency ANI. Also Read - NCB Finds Drugs at Welcome Producer Firoz Nadiadwala's House After Raid on Sunday Morning, Here's Official Statement

Earlier, speaking to Times of India, Wankhede confirmed that the team recovered some drugs from the Nadiadwala’s residence after conducting a raid on Sunday. The agency had raided five locations in the posh areas of Mumbai and also arrested an alleged peddler. The team then summoned Nadiadwala in the day.

“On Saturday, we conducted a major strike in Western Mumbai and Navi Mumbai where we recovered ganja in commercial quantity, Mephedrone, and other different drugs. We also intercepted five peddlers and based on that we conducted and recovered some drugs today morning from his house which was supposed to be part of the same seizure,” said Wankhede while confirming the news of recovering drugs from Nadiadwala’s residence.

NCB has been investigating an alleged Bollywood drug racket after getting a few links from its investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput death in which actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested. Earlier today, news agency ANI reported that the federal anti-narcotics agency had raided five locations in Mumbai and arrested one drug peddler. The tweet read, “Narcotics Control Bureau is conducting raids at five locations- Malad, Andheri, Lokhandwala, Kharghar and Koparkhairane. #Maharashtra” (sic)

