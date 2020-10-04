The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) did not call any Bollywood celebrity for questioning in the drugs case after Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, and Shraddha Kapoor last week. A report published in Mid-Day now revealed that the reason behind NCB taking a backseat in its Bollywood related drugs investigation is the strict instruction of searching for strong evidence against the celebrities before calling them in for questioning. Also Read - SSR Death Case: Mumbai Police Commissioner Comments on AIIMS Report Ruling Out Murder, Says 'We Stand Vindicated'

The daily reported that the ‘top brass’ has asked the agency to focus on gathering strong evidence first and then calling in the celebrities for questioning. The SIT officials have also been asked to question more and more drug peddlers to trace their links with Bollywood celebrities and build a rigid evidence trail to take their next big step. Also Read - Bollywood Drug Probe: Kshitij Prasad Says NCB Trying to Falsely Implicate Ranbir Kapoor And Others

Confirming that the agency has got Bollywood celebrities on its radar, an NCB official told the daily, “Many celebrities are on our radar. We are conducting surveillance on some of their phones.” Also Read - Drug Nexus Case: NCB Denies Deepika Padukone's Co-Stars 'A', 'R', 'S' Under Their Scanner, Calls It 'False Stories'

NCB Director General Rakesh Asthana reportedly came to Mumbai recently and had a meeting with the team investigating the alleged drugs syndicating in Bollywood. He reportedly asked his team to rethink their priorities and focus on collecting strong evidence against the accused along with keeping a track of the celebrities’ involvement in the case.

Meanwhile, the NCB has not found anything concrete in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. The federal anti-narcotics agency was asked to join the probe after the Enforcement Directorate retrieved a few WhatsApp chats between Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, and the staff members of SSR regarding the procurement of drugs. Both the agencies have not submitted anything relevant in solving the death case of the late actor. The NCB has arrested 19 people in their drugs-case and most of them are drug peddlers.