Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala's house was raided on Sunday morning by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai. Now, as reported by ETimes, the producer has been summoned in the matter after the agency found drugs at his posh residence in the city. NCB's Sameer Wankhede confirmed the news and mentioned that some drugs were recovered from Nadiadwala's house in Mumbai after which he's being questioned.

"On Saturday, we conducted a major strike in Western Mumbai and Navi Mumbai where we recovered ganja in commercial quantity, Mephedrone, and other different drugs. We also intercepted five peddlers and based on that we conducted and recovered some drugs today morning from his house which was supposed to be part of the same seizure," said Wankhede.

NCB has been investigating an alleged Bollywood drug racket after getting a few links from its investigation into the Sushant Singh Rajput death in which actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty were arrested. Earlier today, news agency ANI reported that the federal anti-narcotics agency had raided five locations in Mumbai and arrested one drug peddler. The tweet read, "Narcotics Control Bureau is conducting raids at five locations- Malad, Andheri, Lokhandwala, Kharghar and Koparkhairane. #Maharashtra" (sic)

Narcotics Control Bureau is conducting raids at five locations- Malad, Andheri, Lokhandwala, Kharghar and Koparkhairane. #Maharashtra https://t.co/aTo3WWSC8D — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2020

Another report in Times Now suggested that Nadiadwala’s wife was also questioned by the NCB earlier today. More details are awaited!