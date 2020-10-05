One of the officials from the SIT of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) who questioned Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone recently as part of the drug-probe, has tested positive for the coronavirus. A report in Hindustan Times revealed that the deputy director of the NCB, KPS Malhotra, was diagnosed with COVID-19 over this weekend. He was part of the investigating team that questioned the actor a few days back after a WhatsApp chat emerged in which she was seen asking her manager Karishma Prakash for ‘hash.’ Also Read - NCB Confirms 'Many Bollywood Celebs on Radar' And Their Phones Are Under Surveillance

Along with Deepika, Sara Ali Khan, and Shraddha Kapoor were also questioned by the NCB in the drugs probe related to the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. In a report published in Mid-Day recently, it was mentioned that the NCB team has been asked by the ‘top brass’ to focus on gathering strong evidence against Bollywood celebrities before calling them in for questioning in the case. Also Read - Bollywood Drug Probe: Kshitij Prasad Says NCB Trying to Falsely Implicate Ranbir Kapoor And Others

An NCB official also confirmed to the daily that several Bollywood celebrities are on their radar and they are collecting evidence in the case. “Many celebrities are on our radar. We are conducting surveillance on some of their phones,” said one of the officials. Also Read - No Clean Chit Given to Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan: NCB Dismisses Report

The federal anti-narcotics agency is investigating the drug angle in the SSR death case. Earlier last week, the AIIMS team that was roped in by the Central Bureau of Investigation submitted its report to the agency and ruled out ‘murder and poisoning’ as reasons for the late actor’s death. Neither the NCB nor the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has been able to find anything concrete in the case yet.