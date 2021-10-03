Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) is questioning eight people after busting a rave party in Mumbai in the wee hours of Sunday. As confirmed by NCB director Sameer Wankhede, eight people including actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan, actor Arbaaz Merchant, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, and Gomit Chopra are being questioned in connection with the raid.Also Read - Cruise Company Clarifies on Mumbai Drug Bust by NCB

In his official statement to news agency ANI, NCB chief SN Pradhan said that they are conducting an impartial probe. He said, "We are acting in an impartial manner. In the process, if some connections to Bollywood or rich people emerge, so be it. We have to act within the purview of the law (sic)."

We were gathering inputs and took the action when inputs suggested that drugs like charas & MDM were carried for consumption at the party: NCB chief SN Pradhan on the seizure of drugs from a party at a cruise off Mumbai coast yesterday pic.twitter.com/ItJ5kiLacF — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021

Pradhan confirmed that more raids will be conducted on the basis of the statements given by those who have been detained for questioning now. On being asked about the consumption of the drugs at the party, he said, “We were gathering inputs and took the action when inputs suggested that drugs like charas & MDM were carried for consumption at the party (sic).”

As reported by news agency IANS, in its full-scale raid, NCB detained eight passengers, including two women, consuming drugs, and seized different types of narcotics in varying quantities.